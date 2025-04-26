Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 58,630 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 657,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 657,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 45,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 209,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $736,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.86. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,017. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

