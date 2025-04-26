Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 520,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 942.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,844 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aclaris Therapeutics Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
