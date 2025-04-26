Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,389 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

