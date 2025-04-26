Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in National Health Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

