Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

