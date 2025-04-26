Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.