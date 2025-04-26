Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Alto Ingredients worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 253,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 101.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 91,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.62. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.