Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 349,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This trade represents a 4.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $563,374.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489.15. The trade was a 98.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock worth $1,716,024. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

