Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 247,578 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.