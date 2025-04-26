Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Lantronix worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 235.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Palatnik purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,051.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

