Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,013 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Landsea Homes worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

