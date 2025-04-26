Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 427.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of WaFd worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in WaFd by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

