Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

