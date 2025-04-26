Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.