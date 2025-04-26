Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,959,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 234,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429,642 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. The trade was a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

