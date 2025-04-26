Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 752,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 5,740.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,140. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

