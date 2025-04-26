Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $46.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

