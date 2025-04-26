Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 21,400 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

