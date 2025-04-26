Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Matterport worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
