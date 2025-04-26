Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Amplitude worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

