Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

