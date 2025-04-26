Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of YSG opened at $4.26 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

