Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.74% of Cato worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Price Performance

NYSE CATO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

About Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $155.29 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.