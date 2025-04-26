Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Seneca Foods worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 156.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 92.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $595.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seneca Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co.

