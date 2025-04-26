Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

ModivCare Price Performance

ModivCare stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $32.82.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, major shareholder Catalyst Fund Lp Ai acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $755,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,942,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,275. This trade represents a 10.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

