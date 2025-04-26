Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,400 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of United Fire Group worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Fire Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $697.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,712.52. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

