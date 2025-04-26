Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 61.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 40.09%.

(Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.