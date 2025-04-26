Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,535 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,535 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.