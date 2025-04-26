Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,505 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,505 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

