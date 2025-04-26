Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 700 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

