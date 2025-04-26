Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,619 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.44% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $9.39 on Friday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Virco Mfg. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

