Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,693,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

