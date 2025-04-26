Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $30.26 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.