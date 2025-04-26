Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 339,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 563,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 374,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

