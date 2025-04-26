Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy FY2025 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.96. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2026 earnings at $23.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$199.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.00.

TSE:GSY opened at C$155.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$134.01 and a 1-year high of C$206.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

