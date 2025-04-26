Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 535,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 215,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio2 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIOFF

Rio2 Price Performance

About Rio2

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.