Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for Chubb Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.65 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

CB stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day moving average of $281.12. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $243.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

