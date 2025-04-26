Roth Capital Predicts Tesla’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Tesla stock opened at $284.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.46. Tesla has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

