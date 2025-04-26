Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $307.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $916.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

