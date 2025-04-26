Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

