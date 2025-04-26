Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,886 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 237.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.