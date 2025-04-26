Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 55.77% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

