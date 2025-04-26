Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Informatica by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Informatica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

