Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $121,000 Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $15,251,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.02 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,702.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

