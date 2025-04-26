Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $134,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PBT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.0196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

