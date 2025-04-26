Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $169,000 Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,369.62. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

