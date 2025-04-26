Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 290.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

BGS stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

