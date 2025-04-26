Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $204,000 in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SARO. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

StandardAero Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.