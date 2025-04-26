Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

