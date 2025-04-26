Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,832 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after buying an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

